Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Expands By 604.5%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 604.5% from the June 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 472.0 days.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $78.70 during midday trading on Friday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXGPF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.58) to GBX 6,200 ($74.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.69) to GBX 6,450 ($77.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.54) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7,036.33.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

