Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Grows By 423.7%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 423.7% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

Shares of NNGRY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 77,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,630. NN Group has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.44%.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

