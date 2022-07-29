Short Interest in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Increases By 570.5%

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 570.5% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PMV Consumer Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 543,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE PMVC remained flat at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

About PMV Consumer Acquisition

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

