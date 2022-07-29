Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Drops By 50.0%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

QHSLab stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QHSLab has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

About QHSLab

(Get Rating)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.