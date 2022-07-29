Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Drops By 50.0%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

QHSLab stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QHSLab has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Get QHSLab alerts:

About QHSLab

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.