Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Decreases By 53.3%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 2,453,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,725.5 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAF stock remained flat at $4.70 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

