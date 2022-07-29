Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Decreases By 53.3%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,100 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 2,453,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,725.5 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
SSAAF stock remained flat at $4.70 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.28.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.