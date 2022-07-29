Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Decreases By 75.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Price Performance

TBTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

