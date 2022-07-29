Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Decreases By 75.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Table Trac Price Performance
TBTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. Table Trac has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.73.
About Table Trac
