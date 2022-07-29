Short Interest in Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Drops By 85.2%

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telekom Austria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Telekom Austria Price Performance

Telekom Austria stock remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Friday. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Telekom Austria Cuts Dividend

About Telekom Austria

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Telekom Austria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

