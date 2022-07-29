Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Increases By 477.8%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Temenos Stock Down 0.6 %
TMSNY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. 15,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,317. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.
Temenos Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Temenos
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMSNY)
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.