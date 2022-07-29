Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Increases By 477.8%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Temenos Stock Down 0.6 %

TMSNY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. 15,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,317. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $71.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Temenos

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

(Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.