Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Shutterstock updated its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Shutterstock Price Performance

NYSE SSTK opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.47 per share, for a total transaction of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.