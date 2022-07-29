Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, Director Paul J. Hennessy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,136.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

