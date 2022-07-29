SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 37,713 shares.The stock last traded at $5.85 and had previously closed at $5.76.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

