Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 6,245 Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Peritus High Yield ETF alerts:

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HYLD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. Peritus High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.