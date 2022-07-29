Signature Securities Group Corporation Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 1,202,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after buying an additional 596,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after buying an additional 525,019 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,394,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,112,000 after buying an additional 436,621 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

UCON traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 347,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

