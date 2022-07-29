Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 364 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.18. 34,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,060. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

