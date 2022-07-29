Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 966 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 96,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $144.98. 15,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

