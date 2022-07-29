Signature Securities Group Corporation Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 387.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 157,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.63. 155,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,854,619. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.