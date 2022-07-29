Signature Securities Group Corporation Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.40. The company had a trading volume of 25,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

