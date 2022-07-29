Signature Securities Group Corporation Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $226.07. 8,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,693. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

