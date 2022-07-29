Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3,180.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 106,882 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 549,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 61,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 184,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,987. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19.

