Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 1,303 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.97. 43,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,489. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

