Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 1,374 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $618,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.97. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

