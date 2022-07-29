Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 621 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

