Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $36.01. 136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signify from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Signify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Signify Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

