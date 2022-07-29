Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.38.

SLAB opened at $147.69 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $114.52 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,071,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

