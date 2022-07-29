Silvant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 492.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.03. 171,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,072,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.