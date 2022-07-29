Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $10,267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Republic Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

