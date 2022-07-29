Silvant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after buying an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after buying an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.82. 109,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,470,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.