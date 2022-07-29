Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Up 1.6%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

