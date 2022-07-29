Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $101.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.19. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $87.73 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.44%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

