Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.22. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 350 shares.
Sinopharm Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.
