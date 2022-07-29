SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 668,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,000,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 170,645 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,533,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,533. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86.

