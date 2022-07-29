SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Danaher by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 265,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,665,000 after buying an additional 186,496 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 164,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,726. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.65.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.17.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

