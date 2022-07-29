SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys New Shares in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 18.8% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

RCI Hospitality Trading Up 2.2 %

RICK traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $533.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.