SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DFUS traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,982. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

