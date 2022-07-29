SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 680.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of URA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 26,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,391. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

