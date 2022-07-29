SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $108,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,907,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,852,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.87. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

