SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New $74,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,265. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

