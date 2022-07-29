SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

SCHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 92,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,591. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

