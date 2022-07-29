Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 65,250 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.08% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. 28,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

