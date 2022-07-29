Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.88% of MasterCraft Boat worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $35,438,000. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,031,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,647. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $426.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The firm had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

