Skylands Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Cogent Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 550.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $608,398. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

