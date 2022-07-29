Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northwest Pipe news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,553 shares of company stock worth $692,691 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.15. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,704. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

