Skylands Capital LLC Has $50.65 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources makes up approximately 6.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $50,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,005. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $3.13. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

