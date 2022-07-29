Skylands Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,225 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vontier worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,516 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after acquiring an additional 726,780 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vontier by 36.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,491,000 after buying an additional 597,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 558,841 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,019. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

