Skylands Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Tuesday Morning worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Tuesday Morning by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,810,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 310,786 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tuesday Morning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 109,656 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,538,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,511 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Tuesday Morning Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TUEM remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 1,784,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 67.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tuesday Morning



Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

