Skylands Capital LLC Raises Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 4.89% of Cytosorbents worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 55,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,951. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

