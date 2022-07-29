SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $37.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 42.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 394,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 187.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth $6,304,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

