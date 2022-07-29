SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $53.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.