SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €52.00 ($53.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.02. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a 52-week high of €49.92 ($50.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

