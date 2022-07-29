Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $358,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after buying an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $100,365,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,705,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,206,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

